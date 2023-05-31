UN Special Envoy on Myanmar to Conclude Her Assignment on June 12 - Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The UN Special Envoy on Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer will conclude her assignment on June 12, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"I can confirm that Noeleen Heyzer, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar, will conclude her assignment on 12 June (this is the date of the end of her contract)," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is thankful to Heyzer for her efforts on behalf of peace and the people of Myanmar, Dujarric said.

Following the end of Heyzer's tenure, Guterres will appoint a new special envoy, Dujarric added.

Noeleen Heyzer was appointed as special envoy in December 2021 amid ongoing violence between Myanmar's military and multiple rebel groups as a consequence of the coup by the military junta in February of that year.

Heyzer oversaw efforts to achieve a ceasefire, called for a return to civilian rule in Myanmar and sought humanitarian aid for the displaced Rohingya minority.