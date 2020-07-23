UN Special Envoy Pedersen Appeals to All Parties in Syria to Release Detainees, Abductees

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The Syrian government and all other parties should carry out unilateral releases of detainees and abductees as well as conduct meaningful actions regarding missing persons, or otherwise sustainable peace and reconciliation will remain elusive, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the Security Council on Thursday.

"I want to begin with a loud and clear appeal to the Syrian government and all other Syrian parties to carry out unilateral releases of detainees and abductees, and meaningful actions on missing persons," Pedersen said. "Without addressing this issue, true reconciliation, the healing of society's wounds, credible justice and sustainable peace will remain elusive.

"

Pedersen pointed out that the progress of the working group, together with Russia, Iran and Turkey, on this issue has not been sufficient as thousands of Syrians still remain detained, abducted or missing.

Similarly, a resolution, unanimously adopted by the UN Security Council a year ago, concerning missing persons in armed conflict has not changed the scale of the problem in Syria, he said.

Pedersen expressed hope that more Syrian families would welcome their loved ones home during the upcoming Islamic holiday Eid al-Adha July 30-31.