UN Special Envoy Pedersen Calls For Nationwide Ceasefire In Syria

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 08:46 PM

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said during a session of the United Nations Security Council on Monday establishing a nation-wide ceasefire in Syria

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said during a session of the United Nations Security Council on Monday establishing a nation-wide ceasefire in Syria.

"Steps on de-escalation, toward a nationwide ceasefire, are absolutely essential - because the violence and killing must stop, because there is no military solution and because Resolution 2254 tells us so," Pedersen said.

The UN Special Envoy said the ceasefire, which he envisions will be implemented with a shared international understanding of how to combat terrorism in a manner that protects civilians and upholds international law - "is vital in its own right and would help animate the political process."

