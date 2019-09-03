UN Special Envoy Pedersen Invited to Participate in UNSC Meeting on Syria - Nebenzia

The UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen has been invited to participate in the UN Security Council meeting on September 19, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a press conference on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen has been invited to participate in the UN Security Council meeting on September 19, Russia 's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a press conference on Tuesday.

"We scheduled the discussion on the political process and humanitarian situation in Syria for September 19," Nebenzia told reporters. "Pedersen has not yet confirmed, but hopefully, he will be available."