UN Special Envoy Pedersen Says Plans to Attend Astana Talks on Syria in Sochi

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Tuesday he plans to attend the Astana format meeting on Syria in Russia's Sochi this month.

"COVID situation permitting, my plan is to attend the forthcoming Astana group meeting in Sochi," Pedersen told reporters.