UN Special Envoy Pedersen to Meet With Small Group on Syria October 25 in Geneva - Office

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will hold on October 25 in Geneva a meeting with national delegations of the so-called Small Group on Syria, prior to the first session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, Jennifer Fenton, the official representative of Pedersen's office, told Sputnik on Thursday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will hold on October 25 in Geneva a meeting with national delegations of the so-called Small Group on Syria , prior to the first session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, Jennifer Fenton, the official representative of Pedersen's office, told Sputnik on Thursday.

The Small Group on Syria unites the United Kingdom, Germany, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United States and France.

"The Small Group is in Geneva on Friday," Fenton said.

The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee will convene for the first time on October 29 in Geneva.