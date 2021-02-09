UN Special Envoy Ready to Visit Myanmar to Calm Situation - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener is ready under certain conditions to visit the country to calm tensions there following the recent military coup, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press conference on Monday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres continues the situation in Myanmar with concern and has been calling together with Schraner Burgener on key international leaders to create conditions to reverse the military coup.

The two officials will continue to mobilize the international community to urge a return to democracy, pursuing dialogue and reconciliation as well as push for the immediate release of detained individuals, Dujarric added.

Last Monday, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency after accusing State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi'sKyi's party of election fraud. The military blocked social media and shut down the internet across the country, among other measures.