UN Special Envoy Salame Blames Foreign Mercenaries for Escalation of Violence in Libya

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Mercenaries from foreign private military companies are increasingly involved in conflict in Libya and are contributing to the escalation of violence in the country, United Nations Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame said on Monday.

"There is growing involvement of mercenaries and fighters from foreign private military companies," Salame told the UN Security Council. "The insertion of these experienced fighters has naturally led to an intensification of the violence."

Salame blamed such "external parties" for an increased use of precision weapons and air power in Libya.

Salame also said the violence is facilitated by continued shipments of war materiel brought into Libya in breach of the United Nations-supported arms embargo.

"Reports indicate that everything from spare parts for fighter aircraft to tanks, from bullets to precision missiles, are being brought into Libya in support of different groups involved in the fighting," he said.

Salame did not name the foreign supporters of the warring parties in Libya.

However, Government of National Accord (GNA) Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj told Sputnik that he has urged Moscow to investigate media allegations that Russian mercenaries may be fighting in the ranks of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA).