UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Special Envoy Salame Blames Foreign Mercenaries For Escalation Of Violence In Libya

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 10:23 PM

UN Special Envoy Salame Blames Foreign Mercenaries for Escalation of Violence in Libya

Mercenaries from foreign private military companies are increasingly involved in conflict in Libya and are contributing to the escalation of violence in the country, United Nations Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Mercenaries from foreign private military companies are increasingly involved in conflict in Libya and are contributing to the escalation of violence in the country, United Nations Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame said on Monday.

"There is growing involvement of mercenaries and fighters from foreign private military companies," Salame told the UN Security Council. "The insertion of these experienced fighters has naturally led to an intensification of the violence."

Salame blamed such "external parties" for an increased use of precision weapons and air power in Libya.

Salame also said the violence is facilitated by continued shipments of war materiel brought into Libya in breach of the United Nations-supported arms embargo.

"Reports indicate that everything from spare parts for fighter aircraft to tanks, from bullets to precision missiles, are being brought into Libya in support of different groups involved in the fighting," he said.

Salame did not name the foreign supporters of the warring parties in Libya.

However, Government of National Accord (GNA) Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj told Sputnik that he has urged Moscow to investigate media allegations that Russian mercenaries may be fighting in the ranks of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA).

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army United Nations Moscow Russia Libya May Media From Government

Recent Stories

COAS reaches Tehran on official visit, meets COS I ..

3 minutes ago

Electioneering in full swing for bye-election of A ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister committed to recover looted nationa ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Did Not Put Forward Artificial Conditions f ..

3 minutes ago

Iranian Government Pledges to Fix Countrywide Inte ..

7 minutes ago

Governor Sindh expresses concern over dog bite cas ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.