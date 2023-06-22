Open Menu

UN Special Envoy Says Counter Al-Shabaab Operations Degraded Terror Group Militarily

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 08:20 PM

UN Special Envoy Says Counter Al-Shabaab Operations Degraded Terror Group Militarily

  UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Al-Shabaab has been militarily degraded by the Somalian government-led operations against the terror group, United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia head Catriona Laing said on Thursday.

"The Federal government-led counter-Al-Shabaab operations have largely been focused on the middle Shabelle region, Eastern Hiran and Galmudug.

During these operations, Al-Shabaab has been degraded militarily and dislodged from a number of areas. This is a notable achievement," Laing said during a meeting of the UN Security Council. members.

The first operation against Al-Shabaab will be completed in the coming weeks, but the terror group still poses a threat, Laing said.

Al-Shabaab has committed acts of terrorism in Somalia since the mid-2000s. The terror group had managed to seize vast amounts of territory but the terror group was pushed out by the Somalian government and partner forces in 2011. 

Related Topics

Somalia United Nations From Government

Recent Stories

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on pr ..

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on principles of generative AI

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million ch ..

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million cheque to PHF for Aikman's outst ..

39 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs CCoIG ..

34 minutes ago
 District administration establish 9 sacrificial an ..

District administration establish 9 sacrificial animal markets in Abbottabad

34 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

34 minutes ago
 International Islamic University (IIU) President h ..

International Islamic University (IIU) President hosts dinner in honour of Vice ..

34 minutes ago
PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilis ..

PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilisation under Loss and Damage Fu ..

34 minutes ago
 RWMC to remove around 9,000 tons of waste on Eid u ..

RWMC to remove around 9,000 tons of waste on Eid ul Azha

33 minutes ago
 Justice Isa, Justice Tariq recuse from hearing May ..

Justice Isa, Justice Tariq recuse from hearing May 9 riots trial case

33 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs.200 to Rs218,500 per tol ..

Gold prices decline by Rs.200 to Rs218,500 per tola

33 minutes ago
 Ducatis roar into Assen dominating the MotoGP fiel ..

Ducatis roar into Assen dominating the MotoGP field

33 minutes ago
 Strategy made to deal with flood emergencies: DG F ..

Strategy made to deal with flood emergencies: DG Faisalabad Development Authorit ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World