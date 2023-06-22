UN Special Envoy Says Counter Al-Shabaab Operations Degraded Terror Group Militarily

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Al-Shabaab has been militarily degraded by the Somalian government-led operations against the terror group, United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia head Catriona Laing said on Thursday.

"The Federal government-led counter-Al-Shabaab operations have largely been focused on the middle Shabelle region, Eastern Hiran and Galmudug.

During these operations, Al-Shabaab has been degraded militarily and dislodged from a number of areas. This is a notable achievement," Laing said during a meeting of the UN Security Council. members.

The first operation against Al-Shabaab will be completed in the coming weeks, but the terror group still poses a threat, Laing said.

Al-Shabaab has committed acts of terrorism in Somalia since the mid-2000s. The terror group had managed to seize vast amounts of territory but the terror group was pushed out by the Somalian government and partner forces in 2011.