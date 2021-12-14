UN Special Envoy Says Escalation Can Open More Fragmented, Bloody Chapter in Yemen War

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The conflict in Yemen has escalated considerably over the past month, risking to bring the country on a more fragmented and bloody path, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

"As I recently expressed in my call for restraint, I am deeply alarmed by the ongoing military escalation and continued violence in Yemen," Grundberg said. "Since I last addressed this Council, the conflict has escalated considerably. There is a risk that this could open a new chapter of Yemen's war that is even more fragmented and bloody."

Grundberg emphasized that he has been alarmed by the escalation in hostilities by all sides of the war in Yemen.

The UN Special Envoy noted he was worried about the possible consequences of the fighting on Yemen's West Coast in Marib. The battle has intensified there with Houthis' reinforcement for the city and oil fields and the Coalition increasing airstrikes to support the government.

"I remain concerned about the possibility of urban warfare in the city, which would have terrible consequences for civilians," Grundberg said.

The fighting in Marib and shifting of frontlines in Hudaydah, resulted from the Houthis taking control of large parts of the governorate vacated by the government forces, puts civilians' lives at risk and force them to flee, Grundberg added.

Yemen has been gripped by a conflict between government forces led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi Ansar Allah movement for seven years. The situation in the country was further complicated after Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the side of Yemen's government in 2015, launching air, land and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement.