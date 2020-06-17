United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Tuesday that he hopes to convene the third meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee by the end of this summer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Tuesday that he hopes to convene the third meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee by the end of this summer.

"I am ready to convene and facilitate a third session of the Syrian-led and Syrian-owned Constitutional Committee," Pedersen said. "Although travel restrictions remain in place, I am hopeful that the session will be possible toward the end of August."

Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations office in Geneva said in May that Moscow supports Pedersen's intention to reconvene the Syrian Constitutional Committee once the situation concerning the novel coronavirus pandemic permits such a meeting.

Pedersen said in May that it will be unlikely for the Syrian Constitutional Committee to hold an online meeting, adding that its two co-chairs are ready to meet in Geneva as soon as global travel conditions allow it.

The Syrian political process began on October 30, when the 150-member Constitutional Committee was launched in Geneva. The Committee is comprised of members of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society.