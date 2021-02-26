UrduPoint.com
UN Special Envoy Says Midde East Quartet Agrees To Meet On 'Regular Basis'

Fri 26th February 2021 | 09:14 PM

Special envoys of the Middle East Quartet, who met on February 15 to discuss Israeli-Palestinian settlement, agreed to continue their engagement regularly, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tom Wennesland told the UN Security Council on Friday

"On February 15, the Envoys of the Middle East Quartet, from Russia, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations, met virtually to discuss the latest political developments and the situation on the ground.

All agreed to meet on a regular basis to continue their engagement," Wennesland said.

On a separate note, Wennesland pointed out that "significant development" in coming weeks and months will influence the prospects for advancing peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

The Middle East Quartet is a group created with the participation of the the United States, Russia, the European Union and United Nations to consolidate efforts for a peaceful settlement of the Arab-Israeli conflict.

