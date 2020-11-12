UrduPoint.com
UN Special Envoy Says Saudis May Soon Announce Progress On Implementing Yemen Agreement

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

UN Special Envoy Says Saudis May Soon Announce Progress on Implementing Yemen Agreement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia could soon announce progress regarding the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement in Yemen.

"In recent weeks in Riyadh, there has been a great increase in focus of attention by the Kingdom [of Saudi Arabia], and by the parties to resolve the differences, to clarify the particular agreement they need to make it go forward. And I was certainly reassured just an hour or two ago by a call with Riyadh, saying that they believe that they can soon announce a very real progress," Griffiths told the UN Security Council.

On November 5, 2019, the Yemen government led by President Abdrabbuh President Hadi and the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) operating in southern Yemen signed a peace agreement in Riyadh to put an end to military confrontation.

Under the terms of the agreement, the STC should return military facilities and state institutions seized in southern Yemen to the legitimate authorities. The agreement also stipulates that the parties should reorganize the military and security forces and unite efforts under the Saudi-led coalition's leadership to restore Yemen's security.

At the end of July, Riyadh said the Yemen government and the STC agreed on Saudi Arabia's initiative to accelerate the implementation of the accord and form a new Yemen government with candidates from the south and north of the country.

However, the STC announced in August that it had suspended its participation in consultations on implementing the Riyadh peace agreement.

