UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener spoke overnight with Deputy Commander-in-Chief Vice-General Soe Win, condemning the military action and calling for the immediate release of all detained government officials, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Friday.

"[The Special Envoy] had a virtual meeting with the deputy commander in chief of the armed forces of Myanmar," Dujarric said. "She reiterated the Secretary-General's strong condemnation of the military action that disrupted the democratic reforms that were taking place in the country. She also reiterated her call for the immediate release of all detained and emphasized the need to advance progress on key areas in regards to a safe, dignified, voluntary and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingya refugees."