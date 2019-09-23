UN Special Envoy, Syrian Foreign Minister Meet to Discuss Developments in Syria - Source

(@imziishan)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem met on Monday with United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen to discuss the latest developments in the country, a source in the Syrian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"Foreign Minister Walid Muallem met with Pedersen on Monday, they discussed the latest developments in Syria," the source said, adding that Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Miqdad and his assistant, Ayman Sosan, also attended the meeting.

The source gave no further details.