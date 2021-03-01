UN Special Envoy to Visit Turkey for Discussion on Libyan Peace Process - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) UN Special Envoy to Libya and head of the UN Support Mission in the country (UNSMIL) Jan Kubis, will pay a visit to Turkey this week to discuss the situation with the intra-Libyan peace process, the country's foreign ministry said on Monday.

"UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy and Head of UN Support Mission in Libya, Mr. Jan Kubis will visit Turkey on March 2-3, 2021. H.E. Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, will receive Mr. Kubis to discuss the recent developments on the UN-facilitated intra-Libyan political process and the formation of the new interim government," the ministry said in a statement.

Following UN-facilitated talks held in October in Geneva, Libya's warring parties ” the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army ” signed a nationwide ceasefire agreement.

In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the election of an interim unity government that will be in charge until the national general election scheduled for December 24.

During the armed conflict between the Libyan sides, the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord enjoyed the backing of Ankara, which deployed its forces to the country and was accused of smuggling weapons to Libya in violation of the UN embargo.