UN Special Envoy to Yemen Arrives in Sanaa on Unannounced Visit - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths has arrived in Sanaa on an unannounced visit, a source at the city's airport told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths has arrived in Sanaa on an unannounced visit, a source at the city's airport told Sputnik.

"Griffiths arrived in Sanaa accompanied by his delegation, on Tuesday morning," the source said.