UN Special Envoy To Yemen Arrives In Sanaa On Unannounced Visit - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 02:25 PM

UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths has arrived in Sanaa on an unannounced visit, a source at the city's airport told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths has arrived in Sanaa on an unannounced visit, a source at the city's airport told Sputnik.

"Griffiths arrived in Sanaa accompanied by his delegation, on Tuesday morning," the source said.

