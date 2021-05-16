UrduPoint.com
UN Special Envoy Urges Israel To Show Maximum Restraint, Spare Civilians' Lives In Gaza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

UN Special Envoy Urges Israel to Show Maximum Restraint, Spare Civilians' Lives in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland called on Israel to abide by international humanitarian law and exercise maximum restraint to save lives of civilians while conducting its military operations in Gaza.

"Israeli authorities must abide by international humanitarian law principles governing armed conflict, including the proportional use of force, exercising maximum restraint to spare civilians and civilian objects, the conduct of the military operation," Wennesland said at an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the renewed Israeli-Palestinian escalation.

