UN Special Envoy Urges Putin, Erdogan to Find 'Immediate Diplomatic Solution' in Idlib

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Wednesday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to find during their upcoming meeting in Moscow an immediate diplomatic solution that would contribute to ending the fighting in Syria's province of Idlib.

"Tomorrow, Presidents Putin and Erdogan meet in Moscow," Pedersen said. "I am sure you all join me in urging them to find an immediate diplomatic solution that could spare civilians further suffering, ensure some stability, promote cooperation rather than confrontation on the challenges in Idlib and create more conducive conditions for a political process."

Pedersen mede the statement in a speech before the foreign ministers of the League of Arab States.

The UN Special Envoy warned about the risk of the conflict in Idlib expanding into a broader international confrontation that would include the Syrian and Turkish armies as well as the armies of five other nations that remain active in Syria.

Pedersen also warned about the danger the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) to resurge, while the Hayat Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror group - previously known as the Nusra Front (also banned in Russia) - continues to be a major factor in Idlib.

Fighting in Idlib recently escalated into between the Syrian army and Turkey-backed Islamic militants, resulting in the deaths of more than 30 Turkish soldiers last week. Turkey has responded by targeting the Syrian government forces' troops and equipment.

Russia, a key ally of the Syrian government, blamed Turkey for flouting its commitments under the 2018 Sochi deal on demilitarizing the Idlib province. Turkey had promised to separate Islamic extremists from rebels who are willing to talk with authorities the Syrian government about reaching a political settlement.