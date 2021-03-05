UrduPoint.com
UN Special Envoy Urges UNSC To Be Robust In Pushing For End To Violence In Myanmar

Fri 05th March 2021

UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener urged the UN Security Council on Friday to be robust in pushing on the Myanmar military to stop its violent crackdown on peaceful protesters

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener urged the UN Security Council on Friday to be robust in pushing on the Myanmar military to stop its violent crackdown on peaceful protesters.

"We must be robust and timely in pushing for a stop to the violence and the restoration of Myanmar's democratic institutions," Schraner Burgener said during closed Security Council consultations. "We must denounce the actions by the military, which continues to severely undermine the principles of this Organization and ignores our clear signals to uphold them."

According to the special envoy, since the coup on February 1, the military has killed a total of around 50 peaceful protesters.

