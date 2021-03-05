UN Special Envoy Urges UNSC to Be Robust in Pushing for End to Violence in Myanmar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021)

"We must be robust and timely in pushing for a stop to the violence and the restoration of Myanmar's democratic institutions," Schraner Burgener said during closed Security Council consultations. "We must denounce the actions by the military, which continues to severely undermine the principles of this Organization and ignores our clear signals to uphold them."

According to the special envoy, since the coup on February 1, the military has killed a total of around 50 peaceful protesters.