UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Special Envoy Urges Yemeni Warring Parties To Reach Peace To Mark World Peace Day

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 05:03 PM

UN Special Envoy Urges Yemeni Warring Parties to Reach Peace to Mark World Peace Day

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths called on Monday on the warring Yemeni parties to stop military activities and reach a comprehensive ceasefire across the nation in light of the annual International Day of Peace on September 21

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths called on Monday on the warring Yemeni parties to stop military activities and reach a comprehensive ceasefire across the nation in light of the annual International Day of Peace on September 21.

"On Intl #PeaceDay, SE Martin Griffiths salutes Yemeni peace advocates everywhere&urges the Parties to take a step towards achieving comprehensive peace in #Yemen," Griffiths' office wrote on Twitter.

For over five years, Yemen has been engulfed in an armed confrontation between the central government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Shia Houthi movement.

The situation has been complicated by the involvement of the Saudi-led coalition � an ally of Yemen's legitimate authorities � that has been conducting operations against Houthi rebels since 2015, and the Southern Transitional Council, which has seized power in the southern port city of Aden in the late summer of 2019 and seeks to secede from the country.

Related Topics

United Nations Twitter Yemen Aden September 2015 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council obtains ISO 9001, ISO 45001 a ..

21 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Armenian President on Nat ..

21 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Ind ..

21 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Belize Governor-General o ..

21 minutes ago

Coronavirus has changed the world forever: Mian Za ..

35 minutes ago

Faces of all those who appeared in APC are quite c ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.