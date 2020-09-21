UN Special Envoy Urges Yemeni Warring Parties to Reach Peace to Mark World Peace Day

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths called on Monday on the warring Yemeni parties to stop military activities and reach a comprehensive ceasefire across the nation in light of the annual International Day of Peace on September 21

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths called on Monday on the warring Yemeni parties to stop military activities and reach a comprehensive ceasefire across the nation in light of the annual International Day of Peace on September 21.

"On Intl #PeaceDay, SE Martin Griffiths salutes Yemeni peace advocates everywhere&urges the Parties to take a step towards achieving comprehensive peace in #Yemen," Griffiths' office wrote on Twitter.

For over five years, Yemen has been engulfed in an armed confrontation between the central government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Shia Houthi movement.

The situation has been complicated by the involvement of the Saudi-led coalition � an ally of Yemen's legitimate authorities � that has been conducting operations against Houthi rebels since 2015, and the Southern Transitional Council, which has seized power in the southern port city of Aden in the late summer of 2019 and seeks to secede from the country.