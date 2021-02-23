UrduPoint.com
UN Special Envoy Visits Saudi Arabia In Bid To Negotiate Ceasefire In Yemen - Spokesperson

Tue 23rd February 2021

UN Special Envoy Visits Saudi Arabia in Bid to Negotiate Ceasefire in Yemen - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths has started his visit to Saudi Arabia in an attempt to negotiate a nationwide ceasefire in Yemen, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"Special Envoy Martin Griffiths is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, today, where he's expected to meet in the next few days with Yemeni and Saudi officials and diplomats," Dujarric said. "This visit is part of his efforts to achieve a nationwide ceasefire, alleviate the suffering of Yemeni people and resume the political process."

Earlier in the month, violent clashes erupted over the rebel Houthi movement's attempts to advance toward Marib's Sirwah district, home to a strategically important military camp of the Yemeni government troops located 30 kilometers (18.

6 miles) away from the provincial capital.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2014. A coalition of states led by Saudi Arabia launched a military operation to support the Hadi-led government in 2015. The Houthis continue to maintain control over a vast part of the country's north, including of the capital Sanaa.

