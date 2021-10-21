UN Special Envoy Warns Of Impending Full-Blown Armed Conflict In Myanmar
Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 10:17 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener warned on Thursday about the possibility of a full-scale internal armed conflict unfolding in the country after the military seized power in a February coup.
Schraner Burgener said she believed people in Myanmar will not accept the coup and not give up.
Instead, civilians have been increasing the anti-military movement, seeking to mobilize a greater number of forces, the special envoy noted.
"If this situation continues, then, I would say, we would have a full-blown internal armed conflict," Schraner Burgener said in the last briefing at the United Nations in her current capacity.
"The situation is very volatile and not stabilized," she added.