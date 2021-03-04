UN Special Envoy Warns of 'Real War' Unfolding in Myanmar

UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener warned on Wednesday of the possibility of a full-fledged war in Myanmar amid an increasing number of people killed during protests following the military coup there

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener warned on Wednesday of the possibility of a full-fledged war in Myanmar amid an increasing number of people killed during protests following the military coup there.

"It's not an internal affair; it takes the stability of the region. We know that ethnic armed organizations are determined not to allow this to continue. They also said that they'd suspend the dialogue with the Tatmadaw [Myanmar military]. If both sides start to use violence, then we have a situation of a real war in Myanmar," Schraner Burgener told reporters.