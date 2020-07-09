UN Special Envoy, Yemeni Parties Negotiating Declaration on Ceasefire - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths is in discussions with the country's government and the rebel Houthi movement on the text of the Joint Declaration, which once agreed, could permit for a nationwide ceasefire, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"The special envoy of the Secretary-General has been negotiating with the government of Yemen and Ansar Allah [the Houthi movement] the text of the Joint Declaration," Dujarric said. "Once the parties agree on a text, Joint Declaration will permit the parties to a nationwide ceasefire, political, economic and humanitarian measures and the resumption of the political process.

"

UN Chief Antonio Guterres urges the parties to continue constructive negotiations with Griffiths, the spokesman added.

Since 2015, Yemen has been embroiled in an armed conflict between the government's forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and supported by the Saudi-led coalition, and the Houthi rebels. The situation in war-torn Yemen is considered by the UN to be the worst in the world.