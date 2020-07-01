UN Special Envoy, Yemeni President Discuss Resumption of Political Process - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths and President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi discussed efforts to advance the resumption of the political process, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Martin Griffiths, the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, was in Saudi Arabia, [where] he met with the Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi," Dujarric said. "[Griffiths] discussed the latest developments in Yemen and stressed the need to advance all efforts that would lead to the resumption of the political process."

That would include reaching an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire and addressing critical economic and humanitarian circumstances, Dujarric said.

He added that while in Saudi Arabia, the UN special envoy also met with Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malek Saeed and other officials.

According to the spokesman, Griffiths is now on his way to Oman.

Yemen has been facing an armed conflict between the government forces, headed by Saudi-allied Hadi, and the Houthi rebel movement for several years now. In addition, the Southern Transitional Council, whose members include governors of five southern governorates - seeks to secede from Yemen.