UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Special Expert Urges Int'l Community To Condemn US Proposal To Annex Palestine - OHCHR

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 12:16 AM

UN Special Expert Urges Int'l Community to Condemn US Proposal to Annex Palestine - OHCHR

UN special rapporteur called on the global community to condemn US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan allowing Israel to annex Palestinian territory, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) UN special rapporteur called on the global community to condemn US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan allowing Israel to annex Palestinian territory, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement on Friday.

On Tuesday, Trump, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a presser at the White House, unveiled his so-called deal of the century to reconcile Israel and Palestine. The deal calls for creating a demilitarized Palestinian state with Israel retaining control over the West Bank and keeping Jerusalem as its undivided capital. The finalized agreement is expected to be signed after a four-year negotiating period. However, key Palestinian politicians have already decried the proposal and rejected it.

"The Special Rapporteur urged the international community to clearly condemn the plan's green light to allow Israel to annex Palestinian territory," the release said.

UN expert on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory, Michael Lynk, in the release said the plan suggests discarding the crucial principles of international law that govern the conflict, allowing Israel to annex 30 percent of the West Bank.

Lynk also stressed that the proposal is unbalanced and entirely favors one side of the conflict.

"What the Trump plan offers is a one and a half state solution," Lynk said. "This Potemkin state - lacking most of the commonly understood attributes of sovereignty beyond the right to fly its flag and issue stamps - would become an entirely new entity in the annals of modern political science."

The special rapporteur further warned that the plan threatens to deteriorate the tensions in the region and urged the international community to come up with a just and durable solution based on international law.

Related Topics

Century Prime Minister United Nations Israel Palestine White House Trump Bank Jerusalem Middle East Agreement

Recent Stories

Almost 50 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

3 minutes ago

Worker killed in collapse of Russian sports comple ..

4 minutes ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

20 minutes ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

20 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

20 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.