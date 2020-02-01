UN special rapporteur called on the global community to condemn US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan allowing Israel to annex Palestinian territory, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement on Friday

On Tuesday, Trump, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a presser at the White House, unveiled his so-called deal of the century to reconcile Israel and Palestine. The deal calls for creating a demilitarized Palestinian state with Israel retaining control over the West Bank and keeping Jerusalem as its undivided capital. The finalized agreement is expected to be signed after a four-year negotiating period. However, key Palestinian politicians have already decried the proposal and rejected it.

"The Special Rapporteur urged the international community to clearly condemn the plan's green light to allow Israel to annex Palestinian territory," the release said.

UN expert on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory, Michael Lynk, in the release said the plan suggests discarding the crucial principles of international law that govern the conflict, allowing Israel to annex 30 percent of the West Bank.

Lynk also stressed that the proposal is unbalanced and entirely favors one side of the conflict.

"What the Trump plan offers is a one and a half state solution," Lynk said. "This Potemkin state - lacking most of the commonly understood attributes of sovereignty beyond the right to fly its flag and issue stamps - would become an entirely new entity in the annals of modern political science."

The special rapporteur further warned that the plan threatens to deteriorate the tensions in the region and urged the international community to come up with a just and durable solution based on international law.