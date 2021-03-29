UN Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard Appointed Amnesty International Secretary General

Amnesty International announced on Monday the appointment of French human rights expert Agnes Callamard as its new secretary general

Callamard had served as UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions since 2017. Her most famous recent work includes the investigation into the 2018 assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"Amnesty International announced today the appointment of Dr. Agnes Callamard, a leading international human rights expert, as its new Secretary General, effective immediately," the organization said.

Callamard will succeed Acting Secretary General Julie Verhaar, with the initial mandate for four years, according to the news release.

"At a time when human rights are under unprecedented threat around the world, Dr. Callamard will lead, excite and rally the entire Amnesty movement to meet these challenges head-on," Sarah Beamish, the chair of the watchdog's International board, was quoted as saying.

Callamard has already worked with Amnesty International from 1995-2001 as Chef de Cabinet for then-Secretary General Pierre Sane.