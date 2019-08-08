UN Special Rapporteur Alston Will Travel to Malaysia to Examine Poverty Situation - OHCHR

A United Nations human rights expert will travel to Malaysia next week on a fact-finding mission to assess the poverty situation in that country, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a press release on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) A United Nations human rights expert will travel to Malaysia next week on a fact-finding mission to assess the poverty situation in that country, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a press release on Thursday.

"The UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Philip Alston, will undertake a fact-finding visit to Malaysia from 13 to 23 August 2019," the release said.

Alston explained in the release that the purpose of his mission is to examine how the new Malaysian administration delivers on its promises to tackle poverty.

Alston will travel to Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Sarawak, Sabah, Kelantan and Putrajaya and hold meetings with government officials, civil society, international organization, activists and individuals affected by poverty, the release said.

According to the OHCHR, the poverty rate in Malaysia fell to 0.4 percent in 2016, which suggest that poverty is virtually non-existent. However, independent analysis had indicated that the poverty line in the country had been fixed at low levels, and if aligned with comparable countries, the rate would be significantly higher.