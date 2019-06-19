UrduPoint.com
UN Special Rapporteur Calls On Riyadh To Apologize To Khashoggi's Family, Pay Compensation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard, called on Wednesday on Saudi Arabia to apologize to the family and friends of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi and pay compensation for his death.

The rapporteur said that Saudi Arabia was responsible for Khashoggi's murder which she found was a premeditated extrajudicial killing.

"[We recommend that Saudi Arabia] issue a public recognition and apology to Mr. Khashoggi's family, friends and colleagues for his execution. Accountability demands that the Saudi Arabia government accept State responsibility for the execution.

This also includes State-based financial reparations for the family of Mr. Khashoggi," Callamard said in a report on the case.

Khashoggi, who was a well-known critic of Saudi policies, went missing last October after he entered the Saudi consulate in Turkey's Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but eventually admitted that Khashoggi had been killed inside the embassy and alleged that his body had been dismembered.

Saudi authorities have charged 11 people with Khashoggi's murder, while Ankara demands that the accused must be extradited to Turkey, and that Riyadh reveals where the journalist's remains can be found.

