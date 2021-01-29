UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights to Visit Venezuela From February 1-12 - OHCHR

United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights and unilateral coercive measures Alena Douhan will travel to Venezuela on February 1-12 to assess the impact of unilateral sanctions, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights and unilateral coercive measures Alena Douhan will travel to Venezuela on February 1-12 to assess the impact of unilateral sanctions, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement on Friday.

"I want to examine, in the spirit of co-operation and dialogue, whether and to what extent the adoption, maintenance or implementation of sanctions hinders the full realization of the human rights of individuals," Douhan said in the statement. "I will focus in particular on any negative impact that sanctions may have on the enjoyment of all human rights in Venezuela."