UN Special Rapporteur On N.Korea's Human Rights Situation To Visit S.Korea - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2022 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) Elizabeth Salmon, recently appointed UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea, will pay her first working visit to South Korea from August 29 to September 3, the Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday, citing a UN office in Seoul.

Salmon was appointed to the post on August 1.

The aim of the official's visit to South Korea is to collect information about the human rights situation in North Korea and to prepare a relevant report for the United Nations, according to the news agency.

During her stay in Seoul, Salmon is also reportedly scheduled to meet with representatives of the South Korean Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Unification.

 A number of countries, international and non-governmental organizations have been constantly accusing Pyongyang of violating human rights and freedoms. According to Human Rights Watch, the North Korean government is systematically infringing upon all liberties, including freedom of expression, public assembly, association and religion.

