UN Special Rapporteur Recommends that UNSC Call Informal Meeting on Khashoggi Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard, recommended in her report on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi that the UN Security Council convene an informal meeting on the implications of the case.

The rapporteur suggested that the members of the UNSC should "convene an Arria-formula meeting to consider the implications for peace and stability of the execution of Mr. Khashoggi and more generally of the extraterritorial targeting of individuals."