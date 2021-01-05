UrduPoint.com
UN Special Rapporteur Says Assange Must Be 'Immediately' Set Free, Compensated For Abuses

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 11:11 PM

UN Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment Nils Melzer said in a statement on Tuesday that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange must be immediately released from the high-security prison in the United Kingdom and be compensated for the abuses he has suffered

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) UN Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment Nils Melzer said in a statement on Tuesday that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange must be immediately released from the high-security prison in the United Kingdom and be compensated for the abuses he has suffered.

UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled on Monday not to extradite Assange to the United States, citing health reasons and the risk of suicide in the US prison system, but did not release him from the Belmarsh high-security prison where he is detained.

US prosecutors were given two weeks to appeal the verdict.

"Mr. Assange must now be immediately set free, rehabilitated and compensated for the abuse and arbitrariness he has been exposed to," Melzer said. "Even with a pending appeal, his continued isolation in a high-security prison is completely unnecessary and disproportionate. There is no justification whatsoever for preventing him from awaiting the final judgment in a setting where he can recover his health and live a normal family and professional life."

