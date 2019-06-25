UrduPoint.com
UN Special Rapporteur Says Ready To Face Saudi Lawsuit Over Report On Khashoggi Murder

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 11:20 AM

UN Special Rapporteur Says Ready to Face Saudi Lawsuit Over Report on Khashoggi Murder

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) UN Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard told Sputnik that she was ready to face legal action from Riyadh over her report on the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

On Wednesday, Callamard issued a report concluding that Khashoggi's death was a premeditated extrajudicial murder for which Saudi Arabia is responsible. She called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to launch a follow-up criminal probe of the killing due to "credible evidence" that warrants further investigation of senior Saudi officials, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"The only threats I have received right now are from the Saudi officials. They are threatening me with lawsuit possibly for defamation.

But otherwise I hope that everyone will see that all I have done is my work ... I will absolutely be willing to listen to what it is they want to sue me for," Callamard said, answering the question, whether she was ready for a legal action.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, went missing last October after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but eventually admitted that Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the embassy.

Saudi authorities have charged 11 people with Khashoggi's murder but have repeatedly denied any involvement of the royal family.

