UN Special Rapporteur Says Russia Likely Responsible For Navalny's Alleged Poisoning

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 08:39 PM

UN Special Rappourteur Agnes Callamard said Monday that Russia was likely responsible for the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) UN Special Rappourteur Agnes Callamard said Monday that Russia was likely responsible for the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"It is our conclusion that Russia is responsible for the attempted obituary killing of Mr.

Navalny," Callamard said, adding that the suspected nerve agent had been developed in the Soviet Union.

According to the rapporteur, Russia is the only country to be "known for having developed, stored, and used" the substance in question.

