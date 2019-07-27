UN Special Rapporteur Urges Bahrain to Halt Executions of 2 Men Tortured in Detention

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard urged the Bahraini authorities not to execute two men who were allegedly tortured and convicted in an unfair trial, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a press release.

"The authorities in Bahrain must immediately halt any plans to execute these men, annul the death sentences against them and ensure they are retried in accordance with international law and standards," Callamard said in the release on Friday.

Ali Mohamed Hakeem al-Arab and Ahmed Isa Ahmed Isa al-Malali, who were arrested in February 2017, may be executed in the next 24 hours, the release said.

The OHCHR previously said al-Arab was charged with killing a police officer, gun possession and an attempted prison break. He was reportedly tortured to confess his crime and denied the right to legal counsel.

Al-Malali was sentenced to death for gun possession, being a member of a terrorist group and alleged killing of a security officer, was reportedly shot twice in his hand and the bullets were removed only 23 days later. Al-Malali also reportedly confessed to committing crimes after being tortured.

In May, experts from the OHCHR had already appealed to Bahrain not to execute the two individuals.