UN Special Rapporteur Urges ICC to Launch Urgent Probe Into Israeli Prison Practices

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Israel's illegal prison practices amount to international crimes that require urgent investigation by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Francesca Albanese, the special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories, said on Monday.

"Israel's unlawful carceral practices are tend to amount to international crimes which warrant an urgent investigation by the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. All the more, as these offenses appear to be part of a plan to 'de-Palestinize' the territory, this threatens the existence of the Palestinians as the people people, as a national cohesive group," Albanese said during the 53rd session of the UN Council.

Albanese noted that approximately 1 million Palestinians had been detained by Israel since 1967, including tens of thousands of children.

"This draconian legal regime, which is also vaguely drafted and confusing..., lays the foundation for a coercive environment where Palestinians are constantly at risk of being imprisoned, often by carrying out the simple acts of life: from farming, fishing, going to school, but also opposing the occupation," the rapporteur stated.

Albanese added that there were 5,000 Palestinians in prison, including 160 children and 1,100 of them were detained without charge or trial.

"It is critical that the international community recognize that the illegality of the Israeli occupation naturally leading to apartheid. This cannot be rectified, this cannot be made more humane by merely addressing some of its most severe consequences. It is to be brought to an end and restore the rule of law and justice and I ask you, I urge you to follow up on these recommendation in the interest of both the Palestinians and the Israelis," the rapporteur concluded.

On July 4, Israel ended its military operation in Jenin in the West Bank, which resulted in the death of at least 12 Palestinians. The operation was the largest one undertaken in Jenin in more than 20 years. On July 5, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned of possible additional operations in Jenin to completely eradicate local terrorist networks.