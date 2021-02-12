UrduPoint.com
UN Special Rapporteur Urges US, EU To Drop Unilateral Sanctions On Venezuela - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 11:30 PM

UN Special Rapporteur Urges US, EU to Drop Unilateral Sanctions on Venezuela - Statement

 UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) UN Special Rapporteur Alena Douhan on Friday called on the United States and the European Union to end the unilateral sanctions they have imposed on Venezuela.

"The devastating effect of sanctions imposed is multiplied by extra-territoriality and over-compliance adversely affecting public and private sectors, Venezuela citizens, non-governmental organizations, third-country national and companies.

Humanitarian exemptions are lengthy, costly, ineffective and inefficient," Douhan said after undertaking a two-week visit to Venezuela.

