UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary, or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard on Friday urged Washington to take the lead in ensuring accountability for Saudi Arabia's involvement in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Earlier in the day, the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence in its report assessed that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman approved an operation to assassinate the Saudi journalist in Istanbul, Turkey.

"With the release of the US report, confirming Saudi officials culpability at the highest levels, the United States should now take the lead in ensuring accountability for this crime and for setting in place the international mechanisms to prevent and punish such acts in the future," Callamard said in a statement.

She also said the United States should not grant the Crown Prince immunity from civil suits, given he is not the head of state, and ensure that all information about the killing is declassified to the "fullest extent possible."