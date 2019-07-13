(@FahadShabbir)

UN Special Rapporteur Michael Lynk warned that Israeli authorities are inclined to annex more Palestinian territory, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a release on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) UN Special Rapporteur Michael Lynk warned that Israeli authorities are inclined to annex more Palestinian territory, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a release on Friday.

On July 8-12, Lynk traveled to Amman, Jordan, to gather information regarding the situation with respect to human rights in the region. The Israeli authorities reportedly did not answer Lynk's requests to visit the occupied Palestinian territories.

"One of the United Nations' independent experts has voiced concern about lack of human rights accountability in the occupied Palestinian territory, pointing to the actions of 'an occupying power seemingly bent on further territorial annexation,'" the release said.

OHCHR said in the release that Lynk was made aware of the "shrinkage of civic space" in the occupied territories and of complications human rights organizations face when trying to engage with the Israeli legal system to address violence in Gaza, launch investigations and arrange prosecutions.

In addition, Lynk said he was informed about the ongoing risk of house demolitions in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

In addition, Lynk noted as serious issues the practice of punitive demolitions, disciplinary residence revocation and dumping of hazardous waste in parts of the occupied territory, among others concerns.

Palestinians have sought diplomatic recognition for an independent state of Palestine on the territories of the West Bank, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.