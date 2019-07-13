UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Special Rapporteur Warns Of Israel's Intent To Annex More Palestinian Territory - OHCHR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 12:15 AM

UN Special Rapporteur Warns of Israel's Intent to Annex More Palestinian Territory - OHCHR

UN Special Rapporteur Michael Lynk warned that Israeli authorities are inclined to annex more Palestinian territory, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a release on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) UN Special Rapporteur Michael Lynk warned that Israeli authorities are inclined to annex more Palestinian territory, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a release on Friday.

On July 8-12, Lynk traveled to Amman, Jordan, to gather information regarding the situation with respect to human rights in the region. The Israeli authorities reportedly did not answer Lynk's requests to visit the occupied Palestinian territories.

"One of the United Nations' independent experts has voiced concern about lack of human rights accountability in the occupied Palestinian territory, pointing to the actions of 'an occupying power seemingly bent on further territorial annexation,'" the release said.

OHCHR said in the release that Lynk was made aware of the "shrinkage of civic space" in the occupied territories and of complications human rights organizations face when trying to engage with the Israeli legal system to address violence in Gaza, launch investigations and arrange prosecutions.

In addition, Lynk said he was informed about the ongoing risk of house demolitions in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

In addition, Lynk noted as serious issues the practice of punitive demolitions, disciplinary residence revocation and dumping of hazardous waste in parts of the occupied territory, among others concerns.

Palestinians have sought diplomatic recognition for an independent state of Palestine on the territories of the West Bank, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza Visit Bank Jerusalem Amman July From Government

Recent Stories

Palestinian child shot in head during West Bank cl ..

4 minutes ago

Jamat-e-Islami chief for across the board accounta ..

33 minutes ago

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry ..

33 minutes ago

Workshop on procurement process held at the Univer ..

33 minutes ago

Maryam has ended her carrier before starting: Ail ..

38 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner holds open court

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.