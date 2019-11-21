UN Special Rapporteur Will Visit Qatar to Asses Efforts to Combat Racism - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

The UN Special Rapporteur on racism E. Tendayi Achiume will officially visit Qatar this and next week to examine the results of efforts to fight racism and discrimination in the country, UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a press release on Thursday

"The UN Special Rapporteur on racism, E. Tendayi Achiume, will undertake an official visit to Qatar from 24 November to 1 December 2019 to assess the country's efforts to combat racism and eliminate discrimination," the release said.

Achiume will visit Qatar's capital Doha and its surrounding areas to study the experiences of migrants, refugees, asylum seekers, stateless people, ethnic and religious minorities as well as people of African and Asian descent facing racial discrimination and inequality, the release also said.

The UN Special Rapporteur will pay particular attention to instances of structural racism and will seek to gather information about cases of explicit discrimination in Qatar, the release added.