UN Special Representative Arrives In Kyrgyzstan To Help Find Way Out Of Crisis - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 10:50 PM

UN Special Representative Arrives in Kyrgyzstan to Help Find Way Out of Crisis - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) UN Special Representative for Central Asia Natalia Gherman arrived in Bishkek on Thursday to discuss a peaceful resolution of the ongoing political crisis in Kyrgyzstan, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

"The Special Representative for Central Asia, Natalia Gherman, had a visit plan to Kyrgyzstan. She arrived in Bishkek not long ago this evening, and tomorrow, she will start to engage with relevant actors in support of what is obviously a peaceful solution to the current situation," Dujarric said on Thursday.

Gherman was scheduled to meet with Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, who announced his resignation earlier.

Dujarric said that in light of the announcement, Gherman's agenda is being worked on and she will meet all key actors in the country.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has called on Kyrgyzstan to ensure that decisions on the way forward for the country have been reached, Dujarric added.

Protests started in Kyrgyzstan after the October 4 parliamentary election. Supporters of the political parties that did not make it to parliament charged that election fraud took place and seized the parliament building. Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov resigned shortly after the protests started.

More Stories From World

