UN Special Representative Disappointed Over Violation Of Ceasefire In Sudan - Mission

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sudan Volker Perthes is disappointed that the UN-proposed humanitarian ceasefire in the country was only partially observed, with clashes between the conflicting sides continuing on Monday, the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) said.

On Sunday, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to open humanitarian corridors for several hours starting 4 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT).

"Mr. Volker Perthes is extremely disappointed that the Humanitarian cessation of hostilities that both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had committed to, was only partially honored yesterday. Clashes also intensified this morning," the mission said in a statement.

Perthes once again urged all parties to respect their obligations, ensuring the protection of civilians, according to UNITAMS.

The UNITAMS chief will remain engaged with local, regional and international partners to work for a cessation of clashes, it added.

Clashes between the SAF and the RSF broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace's takeover. Late on Saturday, Sudanese Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan issued a decree to dissolve the RSF.

Armed clashes continued into Sunday. On Monday, despite the agreed ceasefire, hostilities continued, with the RSF entering the Beit al-Mal area of Omdurman, while engaged in intense fighting, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

