UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Special Representative For Central Asia To Travel To Kyrgyzstan Thursday - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 12:43 AM

UN Special Representative for Central Asia to Travel to Kyrgyzstan Thursday - Spokesman

UN Special Representative for Central Asia Natalia Gherman will travel to Kyrgyzstan on Thursday to meet with the relevant actors in the country amid the ongoing political crisis, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) UN Special Representative for Central Asia Natalia Gherman will travel to Kyrgyzstan on Thursday to meet with the relevant actors in the country amid the ongoing political crisis, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Central Asia, Natalia Gherman, is due to arrive in Bishkek tomorrow evening, to engage with relevant actors," Dujarric said on Wednesday.

Gherman will meet with outgoing President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov, the chair of the country's Central Electoral Commission, the leaders of Parliament and representatives of civil society organizations, Dujarric said.

The United Nations remains concerned about the developments in Kyrgyzstan with no political agreement having been reached since protests erupted last week.

Protests started in Kyrgyzstan after the October 4 parliamentary election. Supporters of the political parties that did not make it to parliament charged election fraud, clashed with law enforcement officers and seized the parliament building. More than 1,200 people were injured in the clashes and one was killed. Several high-ranking officials, including Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov, have resigned.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kyrgyz president's spokeswoman Tolgonay Stamalieva told Sputnik that Jeenbekov announced that he would step down after holding parliamentary elections.

Related Topics

Election Injured Prime Minister United Nations Parliament Civil Society Bishkek Kyrgyzstan October Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity International helps restore sight ..

31 minutes ago

World Future Energy Summit to present world’s mo ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Banks Federation’s General Assembly approves ..

2 hours ago

UAE chairs meeting of Executive Office of Council ..

2 hours ago

G20 to extend debt relief for poor countries by si ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Airplane Crosses Israeli Airspace for 1st ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.