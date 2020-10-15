UN Special Representative for Central Asia to Travel to Kyrgyzstan Thursday - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) UN Special Representative for Central Asia Natalia Gherman will travel to Kyrgyzstan on Thursday to meet with the relevant actors in the country amid the ongoing political crisis, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Central Asia, Natalia Gherman, is due to arrive in Bishkek tomorrow evening, to engage with relevant actors," Dujarric said on Wednesday.

Gherman will meet with outgoing President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov, the chair of the country's Central Electoral Commission, the leaders of Parliament and representatives of civil society organizations, Dujarric said.

The United Nations remains concerned about the developments in Kyrgyzstan with no political agreement having been reached since protests erupted last week.

Protests started in Kyrgyzstan after the October 4 parliamentary election. Supporters of the political parties that did not make it to parliament charged election fraud, clashed with law enforcement officers and seized the parliament building. More than 1,200 people were injured in the clashes and one was killed. Several high-ranking officials, including Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov, have resigned.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kyrgyz president's spokeswoman Tolgonay Stamalieva told Sputnik that Jeenbekov announced that he would step down after holding parliamentary elections.