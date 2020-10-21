UrduPoint.com
UN Special Representative Meets Acting Kyrgyz President Japarov In Bishkek - Spokesman

Wed 21st October 2020

UN Special Representative for Central Asia Natalia Gherman continues her engagement in the Kyrgyz capital city of Bishkek and earlier on Tuesday had met with the country's acting President Sadyr Japarov, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) UN Special Representative for Central Asia Natalia Gherman continues her engagement in the Kyrgyz capital city of Bishkek and earlier on Tuesday had met with the country's acting President Sadyr Japarov, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

Gherman arrived in Bishkek on Thursday to help find a peaceful solution to the current political crisis in the country.

"Our Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Central Asia, Natalia Gherman, continues her engagements in Bishkek," Dujarric said. "Today, she met with the Prime Minister and acting President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov."

Japarov, a newly-appointed prime minister, became an acting president after former president, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, stepped down following the series of anti-government protests. After Jeenbekov's resignation, Japarov said that Parliamentary Speaker Kanat Isayev, next in line to carry out duties, officially refused to take on the powers, thus the prime minister did.

During the meeting, Gherman stressed the need to ensure that decisions on the way forward are within the country's constitutional framework and are being made in an inclusive and transparent manner, Dujarric said.

She will continue her meetings with Kyrgyz relevant actors throughout the week, the spokesman added.

Kyrgyzstan has been undergoing political turmoil since the October 4 legislative elections, when several political parties failed to enter the parliament and challenged the official results. Mobs of protesters stormed key buildings, including the country's seat of power, setting in motion a cascade of political change. Bishkek has annulled the results of the previous election and set the January 10 deadline for the new one.

