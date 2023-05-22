UN Spokesman on Possible F-16 Jets Deliveries to Kiev: 'Our Aim is to See End to Conflict'

UrduPoint.com

Published May 22, 2023

The United Nations' objective is to end the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, in line with the UN Charter, the spokesperson for the world body, Stephane Dujarric, said on Monday

"We've not been commenting on the various shipments of weapons into a theater of war, and as the Secretary-General repeatedly said; our aim is to see an end to this conflict, an end to this war, in line with the charter, international law and relevant GA (General Assembly) resolutions," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Dujarric made the comment in response to a question on whether UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was concerned over the potential deliveries by the United States and its European allies of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

The NATO allies recently pledged to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, the latest addition to the list of lethal weapons the collective West has provided to Ukraine as it allegedly gears up to undertake a counter-offensive against Russian forces.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said the potential transfer of F-16 jets to Ukraine raises the question of NATO's involvement in the conflict.

