UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The United Nations has full faith in the democratic institutions in the United States to resolve the matter in case incumbent President Donald Trump refuses to concede defeat in the presidential election, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We have full faith in the US institutions," Dujarric said when asked whether the United Nations is concerned that Trump has not conceded defeat.

On Saturday, US corporate media outlets projected Biden to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election. However, Trump said he won the election but his victory was stolen via a massive electoral fraud.

Trump has demanded recounts in several states and had filed lawsuits in state and Federal courts to compel counting only legal votes and discarding illegal votes.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not recognize Biden's declared victory, saying there would be a "smooth transition" to a second Trump administration.

The General Services Administration, the state body that is tasked with managing the transition of power, has not approved a transition to Biden given that the election victor has not been declared.