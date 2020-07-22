UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Spokesman Says Attacks On Press Should Be Probed When Asked About Russian Journalists

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 09:50 PM

UN Spokesman Says Attacks on Press Should Be Probed When Asked About Russian Journalists

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) All incidents involving the harassment of journalists including the attacks on Russian journalists reporting on protests in the US city of Portland, need to be investigated, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that two Russian journalists covering protests overnight in Portland were beaten by law enforcement officers. Both of them were wearing press pass badges.

"I don't have the details of the incident, but what is clear is that journalists everywhere need to be able to do their work free of any harassment, whether it is from law enforcement or from protesters," Dujarric said. "Any case of journalists being harassed or beaten, wherever it occurs, needs to be fully investigated."

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Portland All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

41 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General for th ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Ins ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.