UN Spokesman Says Attacks on Press Should Be Probed When Asked About Russian Journalists

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) All incidents involving the harassment of journalists including the attacks on Russian journalists reporting on protests in the US city of Portland, need to be investigated, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that two Russian journalists covering protests overnight in Portland were beaten by law enforcement officers. Both of them were wearing press pass badges.

"I don't have the details of the incident, but what is clear is that journalists everywhere need to be able to do their work free of any harassment, whether it is from law enforcement or from protesters," Dujarric said. "Any case of journalists being harassed or beaten, wherever it occurs, needs to be fully investigated."