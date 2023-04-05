UN Spokesman Says Confident Guterres Will Meet With Lavrov in New York

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres looks forward to meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov when the latter arrives in New York, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres looks forward to meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov when the latter arrives in New York, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"We look forward to meeting Foreign Minister Lavrov when he is in New York. As I am sure, the two will meet," Dujarric said during a press briefing.